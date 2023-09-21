The following WWE releases were made this evening, according to PWInsider:

* Dana Brooke. Brooke signed with WWE in July 2013 to work WWE NXT, and was called up to the main roster in May 2016. She returned to NXT in June of this year and has been working a storyline with newcomer Kelani Jordan. Her last match was a loss to Lyra Valkyria on the September 12 NXT episode. Brooke held the WWE 24/7 Title at least 15 times.

* Mansoor

* Mace

* Quincy Elliott

As noted, WWE also released the following Superstars today – Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Emma, and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. You can find our coverage below:

