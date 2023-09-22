IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Mike Bailey will finally get the chance to lock up inside the Impact Wrestling ring.

Ospreay vs. Bailey was originally scheduled to take place at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United this past April, but Ospreay was pulled due to a shoulder injury and Bailey ended up losing to NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

Impact has now announced Ospreay vs. Bailey in a non-title match for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Cicero, IL.

This will be the fifth singles match between Speedball and The Aerial Assassin. Their first meeting came on August 30, 2015 at Night Three of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles, which Bailey won. Ospreay then got the win back on June 12, 2016 at a RevPro show, and picked up another win on August 24, 2017 in the quarterfinals of WCPW’s Pro Wrestling World Cup. Ospreay made it three straight over Bailey as he retained the RevPro British Heavyweight Title on August 20, 2022 at Day One of RevPro’s 10th Anniversary show.

Ospreay is also booked for the Bound For Glory Fallout TV tapings, which will be held the day after the pay-per-view, from the same venue. He is also scheduled to work the Turning Point special, which will be taped on Friday, October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle, England, during the four-date UK Invasion Tour. Turning Point will not air live from Newcastle that Friday night, but it will be available to stream exclusively on Impact Plus beginning Friday, November 3.

There’s no word yet on who Ospreay will be wrestling for the post-Bound For Glory appearances. While Ospreay worked five matches for Impact in the UK during the January 2016 tour, his only singles bout was a loss to Mark Andrews, which was also Ospreay’s debut match for the company.

Ospreay, who defeated Chris Jericho at AEW All In last month, previously worked five matches for TNA/Impact on their 2016 Maximum Impact UK tour, but Bound For Glory Weekend and Turning Point will mark his official return, with BFG Weekend serving as his first Impact matches in the United States. It remains to be seen if Ospreay will appear on Impact for the build to those shows. There’s also no word yet on if he’s interested in signing with Impact. The 30 year old international star, who debuted in 2011 and first began working for NJPW in 2016, revealed on AEW Dynamite last month that he will become a free agent in six months, and that he expects to make millions of dollars on his next contract.

