AEW will hold Collision from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,473 tickets and there are 1,213 left. The show is set up for 3,686 seats. The last time they were at the venue they drew fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR defend against The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

Rob Van Dam in action