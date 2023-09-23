Matt Riddle says he will see everyone soon.

As noted, WWE released Riddle earlier this evening. You can click here for the original report with backstage notes on Riddle’s release, along with news on more cuts coming soon.

In an update, Riddle took to Instagram tonight to confirm the departure, and to give thanks. He also commented on his future.

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon [shaka sign emoji],” he wrote.

Riddle is under a 90-day non-compete clause, which would make him eligible to sign with anyone he wants on Thursday, December 21.

WWE released at least 22 wrestlers on Thursday. The updated list of 23 talent cuts from this week looks like this: Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow, Matt Riddle.

