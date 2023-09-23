A special two-hour Rampage Grand Slam is on tap tonight:

Mike Santana vs. Bear Boulder

Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Anna Jay vs. Hook, Orange Cassidy, & Kris Statlander

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin & Sting

ROH World Six-Man Championship: The Mogul Embassy vs. The Hung Bucks

Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

ROH World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way: Best Friends vs. The Hardys vs. The Kingdom vs. The Righteous

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. The Dark Order

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/22/23

From the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York!