Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with John Cena and AJ Styles. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are to interrupt

* The Street Profits vs. Santos Escobar and WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio

* The Brawling Brutes, Adam Pearce, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Paul Heyman, Austin Theory and others are set for backstage segments

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Asuka. Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Dakota Kai are set to be at ringside

* The Brawling Brutes vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

* Main event contract signing for The Bloodline vs. John Cena and AJ Styles. LA Knight is to be involved

