WWE reportedly did not have Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns planned for WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Lesnar made his return after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront Reigns, right after the main event win over John Cena. It’s now believed that Lesnar vs. Reigns will happen soon, with Paul Heyman caught in the middle.

It was then reported earlier this week, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE originally had Lesnar vs. Reigns planned for WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

In an update, Ringside News reports that the report on WWE having Lesnar vs. Reigns planned for 2023 was an incorrect report as the company has not made plans that far out yet.

There’s no word on when the Lesnar vs. Reigns match will happen, but it’s possible for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this October.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar vs. Reigns.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.