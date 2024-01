“The Virtuosa” has arrived.

As noted, former IMPACT Knockouts and ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo made her debut with All Elite Wrestling at the first Dynamite of the year in Newark, N.J. last night.

The tron video, theme music and other elements used for her AEW TV debut last night were finalized a day or two ahead of time.

Steve Maclin and Tasha Steelz were at the AEW Dynamite taping last night to support Purrazzo for her debut with the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)