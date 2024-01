– The Assassin’s Creed-inspired ring entrance for Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 18 had been planned for quite some time.

– AEW ungraded the ring lighting for their weekly television shows starting with the first Dynamite of the year this week.

– Apparently the WWE Money In The Bank and NXT Heatwave announcements earlier today are the same ones that are planned for the WWE Preview Special 2024 show on Peacock tonight.

(H/T: Fightful Select)