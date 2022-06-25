Fightful Select has released a new report regarding Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Antonio Cesaro in WWE.

Claudio has recently returned to the ring to train in Orlando Florida, where he has been for the last several weeks. Speculation is that he will be Bryan Danielson’s handpicked replacement to face Zack Sabre Jr. at tomorrow’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view as the American Dragon has been sidelined with injury.

The publication states that they have been reaching out to promoters over the last several months who reached out to Claudio for reps. However, at that time, the former multi-time WWE tag champion didn’t have much interest in returning.

The Swiss-Superman left WWE back in February after his contract expired. Rumors have circulated that he may jump to AEW, with counter-rumors saying that he was destined to return to WWE.

Stay tuned.