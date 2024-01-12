Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist, went over Cedric Alexander in a dark match before the January 5th, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown.

As per PWInsider.com, Steveson is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Smackdown events, but he is not currently involved in the creative plans for the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Coach Brandon Eggum shared an update on Steveson in a video posted on the University of Minnesota Gophers’ Twitter/X account, noting Steveson won’t be competing for them this year and his focus is on his wrestling career.