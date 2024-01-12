On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed his thoughts about Sting and how Sting handled the TNA Victory Road 2010 incident with Jeff Hardy, who was under the influence during their match.

“He’s always loved Jeff,” Hardy said. “He’s [Jeff] made mistakes, and he [Sting] said ‘I’ve made plenty of mistakes in the past as well.’ It was a mistake, and he said ‘I love him. He’s a good dude, he has a good soul.’ He loves him so much. That was his mentality for all that. He’s really good, man. He’s in a place where he has a very strong base in religion and he believes in forgiveness and that people deserve second chances. Just because someone who’s a good soul or a good person, if they make a mistake, even a couple of times, they’re still worth redeeming. And I really like that. It’s very optimistic and very much something that makes me love Sting so much. [It’s] something that really inspired me too, to always be very forgiving towards everyone.”

