It’s now been confirmed that AEW All In will air live via DirecTV.

As we’ve noted, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men previously reported that All In will air on Bleacher Report in the United States, as AEW pay-per-view events usually do. It was reported this week, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that cable provider Comcast will carry All In as a standard pay-per-view. It was also confirmed that All In will air in select movie theaters in the United States.

In an update, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to him that AEW All In will be offered as a standard pay-per-view on DirecTV channel 106 as it takes place on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

AEW still has not confirmed that All In will be distributed exclusively through pay-per-view. There should be confirmation soon on whether or not All In will air as a pay-per-view with the other traditional carriers. With All In airing on Comcast and DirecTV, it’s likely that other providers will also carry the big event. AEW pay-per-view events usually air on FITE and other carriers for international viewers.

There has been speculation on a possible combo package for fans who want to purchase All In and All Out. There was also speculation on All In possibly airing through a streaming service like WBD’s Max, or some other provider. The combo is still possible, and while the streaming deal seems unlikely at this point, Thurston points to how it’s not impossible as DirecTV and other carriers continue to offer WWE events, including the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, on standard pay-per-view, despite these events streaming for a far lower price on Peacock for domestic viewers and on the WWE Network for international viewers.

It’s been reported that All In will air on Comcast for $50, which is in line with the standard $49.99 price tag for AEW shows.

AEW All In will take place on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This will be AEW’s debut in the UK, and their first event held outside of North America. No matches have been announced as of this writing, but you can click here for plans on a major match.

