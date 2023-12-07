We previously reported several new trademarks made by WWE, which all seemed to be names for some NXT recruits. PW Insider has now released an update that has confirmed who these names belong to on the NXT roster.

“DION LENNOX” has been assigned to Andrzej Hughes-Murray. He is a former linebacker for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and signed with NXT over the summer.

“KANU CARVER” has been assigned to Kevin Robertson. He was a defensive tackle for Temple University and also signed with NXT over the summer.

WWE announced yesterday that it had signed 14 athletes for its NIL program. You can read about that here.