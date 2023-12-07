AEW star Ethan Page appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, which includes Page explaining his recent stint working for Ring of Honor.

Page begins by revealing that he actually requested to go to ROH so he could work on his in-ring skill, something he feels is necessary to excel in AEW.

If I’m putting something out [on YouTube], it’s something that inspired me. And also, I’ve decided to kind of, once I realised that like the last time we did an interview, I was doing American Top Team stuff, things were going fantastic. Not to say that I’m not happy. I just noticed a change in my career and I realised that I really needed to start focusing on professional wrestling more and dedicating myself to that, which is actually why I requested to do the Ring of Honor stuff because our roster has grown so big that the opportunities to be physically active in the ring come a lot less.

He adds that he wasn’t getting a ton of matches on AEW television after his storylines sort of faded away and he wanted to keep his body active.

And that’s just the nature of the beast, Tony wants to have the best wrestlers in the world, and I commend them for it, we have them all. But the matches come less. So I wanted to be more active. And as I age, I started to notice that my body was starting to feel a little bit tighter. And when you’re not wrestling as often your body is just adjusting differently. So I was like, okay, dude, you’re either going to end your career by just getting stagnant and fatter and more depressed. And like, I could have definitely kept continuing to do the YouTube videos and selling ads through an agency and I was doing very well and things were great. But that was kind of my full-time job. And then everything else kind of took a backseat in the trajectory of that, if that makes any sense.

Page will be clashing with Kenny Omega at this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. You can check out his full interview below.