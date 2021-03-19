Regarding the most-watched WWE Network content for the past week, it’s interesting that no current WWE in-ring or indie wrestling shows cracked the top 25 besides WWE NXT at #5 and NXT UK at #13, and that includes the new PROGRESS Wrestling content.

It’s also notable that the only shows actually being pushed on TV are the the #8 and #9 shows. The top 10 for the past week looks like this, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

1. Best of WWE Fastlane

2. Making of Stone Cold

3. Fastlane 2015

4. HEAVEN

5. NXT from March 10

6. SmackDown from February 12

7. Elimination Chamber 2021

8. RAW Talk

9. Talking Smack

10. Royal Rumble 2021

