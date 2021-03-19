Paul Heyman did an interview with Esquire Middle East for a new interview.

During it, he talked about some talents no longer being positioned in spotlighted roles as they had been when he was the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw in 2019. Those stars are Andrade, Aleister Black, Ricochet, and more.

“WWE is like any other business. It constantly redefines itself and constantly assesses its placement in the marketplace, and it’s constantly disrupting its own business model. The cream will rise to the top, as the saying goes. There are great talents. And the people that I chose are not people that—the people that I chose to promote, are not charity cases, they are extraordinarily talented men and women. And they will find the trajectory to the top.

They will, because they’re top stars that are waiting to happen. Whether that path is as smooth as I tried to make it—and admittedly, I tried to put everybody on a fast track—or not, is a matter of conjecture. But these are extraordinarily talented people. And they will find their way to the top of the industry.”