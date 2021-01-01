The WWE Network will honor Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) with a “Best of Luke Harper” compilation later this month.

Every WWE show opened this week with a graphic in memory of Lee – WWE NXT, NXT UK, RAW, Main Event, and tonight’s SmackDown will likely open with the same. WWE also released a video of RAW Superstars and officials paying tribute to Lee. The former Bludgeon Brother passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID lung issue.

WWE has announced three more “Best Of” compilations for this month – a look at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ best championship matches, the best Royal Rumble matches from the Attitude Era, and the best Royal Rumble matches of the 2000s.

13 classic episodes of Wrestling Challenge will also be added to the WWE Network this month.

WWE announced these new additions today in the tweet seen below. The other new additions for January were confirmed earlier this week – the new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the WWE Untold doc on AJ Styles’ debut, the WWE Icons premiere episode on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, the WWE Chronicle doc on Bianca Belair, WWE Day Of documentaries on the 2014 Royal Rumble and 2020 TLC events, plus a WWE Playback episode on the 2020 Rumble matches, a Roundtable session on the first women’s Royal Rumble match, and the next Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing Bayley.

The Austin – Bayley interview will release on Sunday, January 10; the Untold special on AJ will premiere on Sunday, January 17; the Patterson documentary and the Belair Chronicle will premiere on Sunday, January 24; the Roundtable will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 with Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair; the WWE Day Of doc on the 2014 Rumble will premiere Friday, January 29 with never-before-seen footage of WWE Hall of Famer Batista and others; the Icons docuseries will premiere on Royal Rumble Sunday, January 31. The Day Of doc on TLC 2020 will air this Sunday.

