Salina de la Renta recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and confirmed reports from earlier this year on her being at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Salina noted that she had been in talks with former WWE Talent Relations head Canyon Ceman, about possibly signing with the company. Those talks came to an end when Ceman was let go in July of this year.

Salina said she wasn’t asked to cut any promos, and was instead asked to do wrestling drills, but was not a part of any standard tryout with the company. She is now looking to get into the production side of pro wrestling, and worked a commentary gig recently.

Salina has also enrolled in Full Sail University. She is wrestling a match against frienemy Alicia Atout at onlyfans.com/NotFriends this week.

