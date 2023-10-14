– The action continued in the ring after the “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown went off the air on FOX on Friday evening. The post-show dark match main event held exclusively for the live crowd inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma saw Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Sami Zayn team-up to defeat the Imperium trio of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in six-man tag-team action.

– The Cavinder Twins’ agent, Jeff Hoffman, spoke with The Street this week and confirmed that the duo consisting of Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still in discussions with WWE despite Haley announcing her return to college basketball. “We’re still in deep and heavy conversations with WWE,” he said. “We were out [at] the training facility a few months ago. We were discussing upcoming trainings.”

– Kofi Kingston’s “CLICK Foundation” officially launched a library and computer center in Ghana in West Africa. The New Day member and former WWE Champion took to Twitter (X) on Friday to share a photo and comment on the occasion. “Today is the day!” he wrote. Check out the photo via the post embedded below courtesy of Kofi Kingston’s official Twitter (X) page.