The future of the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles is expected to be addressed during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles have been up in the air ever since Cora Jade turned on partner Roxanne Perez two weeks ago, costing her a match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Jade later took credit for Perez’s success, bragged about beating her down after the heel turn, and then trashed her title belt.

It’s interesting to note that WWE currently has Perez listed as half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. “Vacant” is listed where Jade’s name would’ve been. WWE also has Jade’s reign as one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions starting on July 19.

Jade has nothing next to her name about the titles on the official WWE roster page.

Jade and Perez originally won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Great American Bash on July 5. Their reign is listed at 14 recognized days.

Jade worked the weekend NXT live event in Cocoa, FL on July 23, teaming with Commander Azeez for a loss to Ivy Nile and Sanga. Perez has not wrestled since the loss to Rose.

Stay to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the latest related tweets from Jade and Perez:

this show is nothing without me #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/caScCyZrMm — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) July 26, 2022

