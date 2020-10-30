The WWE Network ended the third quarter of 2020 with 1.549 million subscribers, down 8.3% from the 1.69 million subscribers they had at the end of the second quarter.

The 1.549 million subscribers at the end of Q3 2020 is up 5.7% from the 1.466 million subscribers they had at the end of Q3 2019.

This total of 1.549 million subscribers breaks down to 1.137 million in the United States, and 412,000 international subscribers.

The Network averaged 1.604 million paid subscribers at the end of Q3 2020, up 6.15% from the 1.511 million paid subscribers they had at the end of Q3 2019.

The 1.604 million paid subscribers at the end of Q3 2020 breaks down to 1.172 million in the United States, and 432,000 international.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan noted during Thursday’s Q3 2020 earnings call that the WWE Network had 2.4 million total viewers for the quarter, which includes the free version of the Network.

The 2.4 million different people watched a total of 37 million hours of content, according to Khan. This means the average person who used the Network watched 14 hours and 25 minutes over the course of the three months in the quarter, which comes out to around just under 5 hours per month.

