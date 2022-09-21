The Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title at Halloween Havoc will be a five-man match.

As noted, last night’s NXT episode opened up with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels forcing Solo Sikoa to hand over the NXT North American Title because he was not the sanctioned opponent for last week’s match against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Michaels then announced a Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc for the vacant, title revealing that Hayes will have one of the spots.

There was some confusion over how many participants will be in the Ladder Match, but it’s been confirmed that this will be a five-man bout.

Oro Mensah debuted on last night’s NXT episode with a win over Grayson Waller, in what was also a qualifier for the Halloween Havoc Ladder Match.

Wes Lee will compete against Tony D’Angelo in a Ladder Match qualifier next Wednesday. Lee noted in a backstage interview on last night’s show how he was initially given a free pass to the Ladder Match because he was voted to be Hayes’ challenger last week before Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him, but he said he’s asked to qualify for the match because he wants to earn his shot.

It looks like next week’s Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy match will also be a Ladder Match qualifier, but that has not been confirmed.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee or Tony D’Angelo vs. TBD vs. TBD

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.