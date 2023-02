WWE will hold Raw from Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,747 tickets and there are 879 left. It’s set up for 8,626. Here is the updated card for the show:

Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. “Michin” Mia Yim

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Montez Ford vs. Elias