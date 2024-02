WWE will hold Raw from the SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,441 tickets, and there are 77 left. It’s set up for 11,518 seats, with 85 tickets being sold in the last three days.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 10,707 fans for an October Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

Street fight: The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura