AEW will tape this Saturday’s Collision episode that will air on TNT on Tuesday night from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,368 tickets and there are 2,808 left.

It’s set up for 5,176 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli