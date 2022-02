AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Daily’s Place from Jacksonville, FL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 1,455 tickets and there are 707 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Casino Tag Royale for the final slot in the AEW Tag Team title three-way at Revolution

AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon