AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas NV this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Pateron that the show has sold 4,563 tickets and there are 1,340 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team titles

Owen Hart Tournament men’s semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears cage match with MJF as referee

Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

CM Punk/Hangman Page confrontation