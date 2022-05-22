AEW’s Will Hobbs made an appearance on “‎Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Jason Powell” to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Harlem Heat making the first impression on him as a fan:

“Harlem Heat made an impression on me. I got how they talked. My grandma was notorious for calling me, if I messed up, a sucka. Then there was Bret, Mark Henry, the Nation of Domination, Stone Cold, so there was a whole fleet of guys who made an impression on me.”

Comparisons to Butch Reed and if he ever got to meet him:

“I was dropping my son off at preschool one morning and we’re at a red light. I got this Instagram tag. Butch Reed had an Instagram and he tagged one of my first shirts on it. I geeked out over it so much. Then I sent the message to him. He replied back to the message, we exchanged phone numbers, but we actually never got the chance to speak. We only chatted through Instagram messages.” “I was told by him that he was a huge fan. That was an honor to me because I had the old WCW Galoob Doom figures, so that meant the world to me. The fact that he said he was a massive fan meant so much to me. I actually found out he passed away when I was in the Dallas airport. His son sent me a heartfelt message. So that’s something that I will always hold dear to my heart.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription