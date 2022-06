AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,113 tickets and there are 770 left.

Only one match has been confirmed for the show which is The Blood & Guts match that will see Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) facing off against Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.