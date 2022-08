AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, WV, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,859 tickets and there are 651 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Two-out-of-three falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW World Trios tournament: The Young Bucks & a mystery partner vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds