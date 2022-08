AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,262 tickets and there are 2,112 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW World Championship

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El 0M, and Rey Fenix) vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Ricky Starks to speak