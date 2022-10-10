AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,043 tickets and there are 27 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage)
Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn
Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against Orange Cassidy