AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,745 tickets, and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

Hangman Page to speak about his win over Bryan Danielson