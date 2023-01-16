Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa is now official for tonight’s WWE RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali for thoughts on the match as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show. Ali recalled how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks back, and how everyone got the chance for payback except him, so tonight he’s fighting back.

* Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business

EXCLUSIVE: After not getting the chance to fight back when #TheBloodline wreaked havoc on #WWERaw, @AliWWE will look for some payback on @WWESoloSikoa TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/RFKC15G8TJ — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2023

