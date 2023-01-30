AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III
Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher
TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet
TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Samoa Joe in a no holds barred match
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. TBA