AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet

TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Samoa Joe in a no holds barred match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. TBA