AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,797 tickets and there are 719 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

– AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

– Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

– Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie

– PAC vs. Gravity

– MJF & Adam Cole promo

– Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends vs. Lucha Brothers