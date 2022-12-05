WWE will hold the WWE Elimination Chamber from
WrestleTix noted the show is now effectively sold out, following the general public sale on December 2.
WWE has also sold a lot of tickets for Royal Rumble as the event recently broke the record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.
It appears Elimination Chamber at the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC sold out (only the highly priced Official Platinum seats remain) during its general public sale today. More details about this and the Smackdown in this venue coming to https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu soon. https://t.co/5MtAELsYvZ pic.twitter.com/jba3r0UueN
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 2, 2022