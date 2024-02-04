The reaction to the news of The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania picked up momentum as the days following the announcement passed.

As noted, the reaction to Cody Rhodes being replaced by The Rock against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 was said to be almost unanimously negative behind-the-scenes in WWE, and the segment on WWE’s YouTube set a record for the most disliked video on the channel.

We also reported on Saturday evening and on Sunday morning about the “#WeWantCody” hashtag going viral on X with tens of thousands of fans tweeting the hashtag in posts proclaiming their desire to see “The American Nightmare” square off against “The Tribal Chief” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as opposed to “The Great One.”

To make matters worse, at the first WWE live event following the announcement on this week’s SmackDown, when a video package aired featuring The Rock during the show, fans loudly booed.

With that said, The Rock has his fans as well!

While the “#WeWantCody” is now up to over 214,000 posts on X alone, a new “#WeWantRocky” hashtag has begun trending as well on Sunday morning. While it is a newer hashtag, it is still clearly nowhere on the level of the viral “#WeWantCody” movement. As of this writing, there are 4,536 posts with the “#WeWantRocky” hashtag on X.

We will keep you posted as the reaction behind-the-scenes in WWE and among the fans to WrestleMania season continues to evolve.