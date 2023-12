WWE NXT Vengeance Day is slated to take place from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN, on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 1,681 tickets with 1,447 left for a setup of 3,128. Here is the updated 2024 WWE PLE schedule for both the main roster and NXT:

Saturday, January 27, 2024: WWE Royal Rumble – Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field

Sunday, February 4, 2024: WWE NXT Vengeance Day – F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN

Saturday, February 24, 2024: WWE Elimination Chamber – Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024: WWE WrestleMania 40 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 4, 2024: WWE Backlash France – LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany