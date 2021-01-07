WWE is reportedly not planning on allowing fans at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE previously announced that Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg would be a closed-set for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events, but there’s still been a lot of speculation on WWE possibly having fans in the stadium for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as this has been a main goal for the company.

In an update, local Florida reporter Jon Alba adds that as of today, WWE does not have plans to include fans in attendance at The Rumble, according to multiple sources. It was also noted that plans are subject to change, but it looks like there will only be virtual fans in the ThunderDome crowd at The Rumble.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

