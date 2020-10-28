As we’ve noted, there was a COVID-19 “outbreak of sorts” at the WWE Performance Center this past Friday. It was noted that the situation may force creative changes at tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. You can click here to read the latest report on the coronavirus situation at the Performance Center.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that at least one person that was scheduled to appear on camera for Halloween Havoc has been removed from the show.

There’s no word yet on who was pulled from the show, but it was noted that they were not planned for a match. It was also said that there is no confirmation on the status of those who are booked for tonight’s matches. You can click here for the current Halloween Havoc card.

The latest COVID-19 scare at the WWE Performance Center has several wrestlers quarantining. The plan as of this morning was to still have around 100 select fans in the audience at the Capitol Wrestling Center for tonight, pending coronavirus test results.

