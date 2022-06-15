AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite.

The only change for the men’s division this week is “Hangman” Adam Page and Adam Cole switching spots. Page moved up from #4 to #3, sending Cole down to #4. Kris Statlander made the women’s division rankings this week at #3. Serena Deeb moved from #3 to the #5 spot, which was held last week by Marina Shafir. For the tag team division, The Young Bucks moved up from #5 to the #3 spot that was held last week by The Hardys, who were removed due to Jeff Hardy’s suspension for his DUI arrest. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland moved up to #5 after not ranking last week, despite Strickland apparently turning on Lee during last week’s Dynamite Battle Royal.

Jon Moxley tops the men’s division again this week, while Nyla Rose tops the women’s division rankings again this week, and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR stayed at the top of the tag team division.

You can click here for the current Road Rager Dynamite line-up for tonight. Moxley will face off with top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi to promote their match for the Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door. The Young Bucks will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match, while #2 Britt Baker will face #4 Toni Storm in singles action.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Jon Moxley

2. Wardlow

3. “Hangman” Adam Page (up from last week’s #4 ranking)

4. Adam Cole (down from last week’s #3 ranking)

5. Jay Lethal

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Nyla Rose

2. Britt Baker

3. Kris Statlander (up from not making the chart last week)

4. Toni Storm

5. Serena Deeb (down from last week’s #3 ranking, knocks Marina Shafir off the list)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

3. The Young Bucks (up from last week’s #5 spot, this #3 spot held by The Hardys last week)

4. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

5. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (up from not making the list last week, despite Swerve turning)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday June 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/rHwmZWFdhl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2022

