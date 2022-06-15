AEW presents Dynamite: Road Rager this week with some big matches including a hair vs. hair match, a ladder match, and more!

Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

AEW All Atlantic Title Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Miro

AEW World Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

Wardlow vs. 20 Security Guard Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Results Live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are joined by William Regal on commentary. Let’s get right to the action! Match #1. Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz Jericho is out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society and Ortiz is in his Dead Presidents attire with Eddie Kingston. Hot start as we’re brawling on the outside to start. There’s a barber’s chair at ringside! Jericho beating up on Ortiz in the corner with some knees and elbows. Jericho puts Otiz on the top rope and he’s looking for a hurricanrana, but Ortiz counters into a powerbomb for a two count. Ortiz looks for a suicide dive on the outside but Jericho catches him with a forearm, then a superplex off the apron to the floor! Ortiz barely makes it back to the ring but Jericho hits a back suplex. Ortiz tries to fight back but Jericho hits a dropkick for a two count. Jericho tosses Ortiz to the outside where the entire JAS take turns stomping on him, until Eddie shows up with a chair! Delayed vertical suplex by Jericho gets another two count. Ortiz finally returns fire with a big clothesline but Ortiz still isn’t able to get in control. Ortiz drops the straps and he’s awake now! Ortiz catches a boot to the face coming in and Jericho heads up to the top. Ortiz catches him on the top rope… Tower of London by Ortiz! One, two, no! Both men trade cradles for two counts. DDT by Ortiz gets a long two count. Jericho gets up first… Code Breaker gets two! Back slide by Ortiz gets two. Ortiz attempts a hurricanrana but Jericho catches him and locks in the Walls of Jericho! JAS looks to get involved but Kingston hops into the entire crew! Kingston is getting stomped but here come Wheeler Yuta and Santana! Referee is distracted, Kingston is in the ring! Spinning back fist to Jericho lays him out cold! Ortiz makes the cover! One, two, no! The entire arena bought in on that one. Hager tries to run in but the referee stops him. Fuego Del Sol (what?) is here with a bad and he levels Ortiz! One, two, three! Winner: Chris Jericho Rating: ***. This match was a lot of fun, but the crowd made it. The build for Blood & Guts has been long, but the story has been a heck of a lot of fun. Fuego takes his mask off at ringside… it’s Sammy Guevara! What a swerve! Ortiz is awake and rips the buzzer from the barber and starts cutting his own hair. Kingston takes the mic and says he’s a man as Ortiz screams BLOOD AND GUTS. Match #2. Wardlow vs. 20 Dudes It seems like this is an over-the-top eliminations match as Wardlow knocks three dudes from the apron and we get an announcement that three of the have been eliminated. Warlow has powerbombed like a hundred guys. Chokeslams. Spine buster. Choke slam. Another powerbomb. You get the idea. Wardlow is pinning four guys at a time here. Winner: Wardlow Rating: NR. I’m not saying AEW is reaching “sufferin’ succotash” territory, but they’re going to have to be very careful with Wardlow going forward. Tyron Woodley and Matt Hughes are here in the front row. Dan Lambert grabs a mic and orders them to get in the ring and take on Wardlow. Matt Hughes… is an odd choice. Wardlow says he knows these guys are from St. Louis, and they shouldn’t be taking orders from a rich asshole like Lambert. Hughes and Woodley shove Smart Mark Sterling right into Wardlow who powerbombs him and they all celebrate. Match #3. Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay Man, this is going to be good. “No Flips Just Fists” vs. “The Aerial Assassin” and the crowd is HOT. Both men trade wrist locks and shoulder blocks here as the crowd is split. Step up hurricanrana by Ospreay. Harwood responds with one of the hardest chops I’ve heard since Walter. Snap suplex and leg drop by Dax, followed by a BIG back body drop. Excalibur is explaining to the fans that the governing body of NJPW is the IWGP and I’m glad AEW is doing more to educate the fans about Forbidden Door. Dax looking to suplex Ospreay from the inside of the ring out, but Ospreay reverses and both men are on the outside. Shotgun dropkick by Ospreay sends Dax into the steel steps. Back inside the ring and Ospreay sends Dax into the turnbuckle sternum first. Ospreay looks for the handspring off the ropes but Dax catches him with three German suplexes. Four. Five. Dax goes up top but Ospreay rolls away, so Dax gets off the top and hits a big time release German suplex! Dax misses a flying headbutt off the top and Ospreay comes out of nowhere with a springboard 450! One, two, no! Ospreay heads back up top but Dax catches him and chops him down and then heads up himself. Avalanche back suplex attempt by Dax but Ospreay shifts his weight and lands on top of Dax! One, two, no! Powerbomb by Ospreay but Dax rolls through in a jackknife cover for a two count. Pescato (sp?) by Ospreay to the outside and a diving elbow by Ospreay off the top to the inside. Two count! Ospreay looking for the Oscutter but Dax blocks it twice. Ospreay flips out of a powerbomb attempt and hits a high kick. Oscutter, no! Dax catches him and elevates him into an electric chair. Slingshot Liger Bomb! Now we’re trading headbutts and elbows in the center of the right and it’s potato city. Super kick to the back of the head by Ospreay and a big lariat by Dax! Liger Bomb by Ospreay! Oscutter! One, two, NO! Holy S. Hidden Blade! One, two, three! Winner: Will Ospreay Rating: ****1/4. Is Dax Harwood one of the best single AND tag wrestlers in the world? Ospreay had to win this match after taking the loss on Friday, and man oh man did he ever. Dax lost nothing in defeat and I could watch these two wrestle forever.

The United Empire hit the ring but Roppongi Vice and Cash Wheeler are here to make the save. ORANGE CASSIDY IS BACK BABY! Crowd is going bananas. Crowd is chanting “Freshly Squeezed!” Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, maybe?

Moxley and Ace are here! Moxley has been chasing this match for a long time. All of the work in New Japan has always been about Tanahashi. There’s only one man that they call Ace in New Japan, but not for long. Crowd is split. Tanahashi is an inspiration to Moxley. Moxley is the best professional wrestler on this planet and there are a lot of people that are pretending. Moxley lives it. When Fobidden is over, they are going to call Moxley “Ace.”

Here comes Jericho!

The only reason why Moxley is standing in the ring is because Jericho wasn’t there last week. He might spike him in the eye or burn him in the face… because he’s a wizard. Tanahashi tells Jericho to shut up! Jericho sends the JAS to beat down Moxley and Tanahashi, but Desperado and Lance Archer are here too! Jericho introduces us to the newest members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara (le tres’ Sex Gods). Jericho says Archer and Despy are on loan from Suzuki, who he will be teaming with at Forbidden Door for the first time ever. Guevara, Jericho, and Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston.

Here’s Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta to clear the ring. Paradigm Shift to Lee! Sling blade by Tanahashi to Desperado! Moxley and Tana stand tall as we head to break.

Match #4. All Atlantic Championship Tournament: Ethan Page vs. Miro

Miro’s entrance is awesome. Page makes Miro chase him outside few times before attacking Miro’s leg. Page transitions to Miro’s arm and attacks with some kicks. Miro’s had enough and grabs wrist control before just pounding on Page’s back. Page hits quite possibly the lightest, softest, running shoulder block off the apron to Miro who was caught chasing Dan Lambert. Miro grabs Page in a body lock and runs him into the barricade a few times. Back in the ring, Samoan drop by Miro. Miro has borrowed Sheamus’ overhand chops over the ring ropes for a moment. Miro follows Page outside but Page shoves Miro into the steps. Again. And again. Back in the ring and Page hits a bottom rope springboard cutter for a two count. Page taunts Miro by putting his hands together and making him pray to him, but all that does is incense Miro. Headbutts followed by a pair of overhead belly-to-belly suplexes! Running leg lariat by Miro! Dan Lambert is on the apron and he gets tossed by Miro. Jumping kick to Page… Game Over, man!

Winner: Miro

Rating: **. This was a match, but it didn’t feel like any more than that. I think this was a styles clash for the most part, but the right guy won.

Match #5. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

Quick start here as Baker throws Storm head-first into the ring post on the outside. Baker tries to get back in the ring, but Storm pulls her off the apron. Diving cross body block by Storm to Baker on the inside gets a two count. Rebel distracts the referee as Hayter trips Storm. Thunder Rosa appears to make the save and run Hayter to the back. Baker in control now with a snap suplex followed by a two count. Butterfly suplex by Baker gets another two. Baker charges into the corner but Storm catches her with a tornado DDT, holds on, and delivers another tornado DDT on the floor! Back in the ring quickly, German suplex by Storm! Running hip attack to Baker in the corner that looked BRUTAL. Referee Paul Turner stops the match to check on Baker… eye poke! Baker rolls Storm up and gets a two! Fisherman’s neck breaker gets a long two! The glove is on… Lockjaw time. Escape by Tony Storm… German suplex! Storm Zero! One, two, three!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **1/2. I feel like this match should have been a bigger deal. One of the biggest criticisms of the AEW women’s division is TK’s constant focus on Britt Baker… well there’s no bigger win for Toni Storm than beating Britt clean in the center. Great win for Storm and an eventual showdown with Rosa can’t be far away.

Tony Schiavone is here with Big Stoke! Stokely Hathaway says Jade will be issuing a challenge on Rampage… and here’s Willow. Willow accepts the challenge.

Hangman is here and he’s reiterating that he wants THE RAINMAKER at Forbidden Door. Page doesn’t just want Okada, he wants the IWGP title. Page says he’s a dumbass, and Okada lost the title. The sentiment hasn’t changed, and the challenge still stands. Here’s Adam Cole!

Cole congratulates his good friend Jay White. Cole says Forbidden Door isn’t about AEW or NJPW, it’s about the Undisputed Elite. Forbidden Door is about the Bullet Club. Cole wants Jay White! Cole says Okada won’t even be at Forbidden Door, but there is someone that would love to say hello! SWITCHBLADE IS HERE.

White is in the ring and he’s behind Page… Bladerunner! Jay White says he’s the catalyst of pro wrestling. White says Hangman doesn’t call the shots. Hangman couldn’t beat Punk. Hangman lost the world title. Hangman is down 0-2 to the Switchblade. White says he isn’t putting his title on the line against Page at Forbidden Door. It’s not against Cole, either. This is the Switchblade era, and the world breathes with him.

Match #6. AEW World Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks

This will be fast and I’ll do my best here. Hot start with a double jump spring board hurricanrana to Nick Jackson OFF THE LADDER. Jungle Boy tries to run up the ladder several times early but Nick catches him. Nick runs up the ladder but Luchasaurus catches him. Double high kick to Luchasaurus. Assisted flatliner by Jungle Boy to Matt followed by a sidewalk slam elbow drop combo to Nick. Northern light’s suplex by Matt to Jungle Boy. Make that two. A third one on the ladder! Suplex outside in by Jungle Boy to Nick. Assisted over the top hurrcanrana puts Matt through a table on the outside! Another one to Nick but no, Nick catches him! Powerbomb by Nick to Jungle Boy on the outside through a table! Double jump springboard Canadian Destroyer to Luchasaurus! Luchasaurus heads outside and eats a super kick, then rests on a table. Nick goes up top… 450 to the outside on Luchasaurus through a table! Bucks are setting up tables on the outside, two tables stacked on top of two tables. Uh oh. Running knee to Jungle Boy by Nick and a double team dropkick and bulldog combo. Jungle Boy tries a moonsault but the Bucks hit stereo superkicks. Tail whip by Luchasaurus to Nick. To Matt. Choke slam to Matt. Choke slam to Nick on a ladder! Luchasaurus looks to set up the ladder, but Matt is back in and hops on his back. Luchasaurus climbs the ladder with Matt on his back but Jungle Boy hits Matt with the ladder and removes him. Two ladders set up next to each other in the middle of the ring now. All four men are on two ladders. Luchasaurus wipes everyone out but the Bucks drop down and powerbomb him on the ladder. Super kick by Nick to Jungle Boy followed by a poison rana! Matt sets Luchasaurus up on a table on the outside. Matt goes up top… diving elbow drop through the table! Nick is back in the ring, but Jungle Boy grabs a hold of him and hits a German suplex. Matt Jackson runs up the ladder out of nowhere but Jungle Boy grabs him and hits another German suplex. Jungle Boy runs up to the top but both Bucks are here. Bucks look for the BTE Trigger on top of the ladder but Jungle Boy pushes them off and they drop across the top rope. Jungle Boy also suffers the same fate. There’s only one man left… and it’s the dinosaur. Luchasaurus going up top… but the Bucks are here! Bucks push Luchasaurus off the ladder from the ring through the four tables on the outside! Luchasaurus is done… at least I assume. BTE Trigger to Jungle Boy! The Bucks make the climb to the top and there are NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions!

Winner and NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Rating: ****1/4. Welp. this is what we expected. All four men knew they had about 15 minutes to make this match as entertaining as humanly possible and they damn sure did it. Just balls to the wall, car crash, don’t blink, HOLY S DID THAT HAPPEN stuff the entire way through.

Christian is helping Jungle Boy to the back but wait — KILLSWITCH! CHRISTIAN HAS LOST IT! Christian heads under the ring and grabs a pair of chairs. One manned con-chair-to! Jungle Boy’s mother is in the front row as she looks on in horror! Christian takes off his jacket and drapes it across Jungle Boy as we fade to black.

Final Thoughts: Wow. One of the biggest criticisms of AEW Dynamite is that the end of the show can sometimes fall flat, and that was NOT the case here tonight. Starting with some of the negatives, I feel like the build to Forbidden Door is a little all over the place. A tag match here, a six man here, an eight man here, etc. Jericho working with Suzuki Gun? Also, what in the heck did we need Matt Hughes and Tyron Woodley here for?

That being said, the good stuff on this show, was REALLY good. Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood was a professional wrestling clinic and you need to go out of your way to watch it. The main event ladder match was the exact opposite in the best way possible. Dynamite is a buffet every week, and this week, there was something for everyone. Jurassic Express did their job and held those titles for much longer than I anticipated, and gave us a lot of entertainment along the way. The Christian heel turn, that everyone kind of saw coming, was doing PERFECTLY. The crowd hated him for it, the commentary got all over him, Jungle Boy’s family watching it, etc. It couldn’t have been done any better. Outstanding show tonight. 8.75/10.