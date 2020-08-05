Updated AEW Rankings Going Into Tonight’s Dynamite Episode – FTR Ranks #1

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 30th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of August 5, 2020.

The men’s rankings stayed the same once again this week. Darby Allin stayed at #5 ahead of his title shot from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s Dynamite episode. The only change in the women’s rankings this week is Abadon taking the #4 spot from Britt Baker. FTR made their debut on the tag team chart this week, taking the #1 spot from Best Friends. Private Party left the charts this week and Jurassic Express took their #5 spot, moving down from #4.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 5, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 10-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 7-4, Overall: 13-11-1, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 14-0, Overall: 20-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 17-1, Overall: 24-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 5, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 5-4, Overall: 7-6, Last Week: #3)

4. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #5)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #4)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 15-1, Overall: 20-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of August 5, 2020

1. FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: N/A)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 5-1) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 5-1)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 20-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 19-13)

3. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-1, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 12-4) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 13-5)

4. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 18-10) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 18-10)

5. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #4)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 13-7-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 15-10)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 11-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 28-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 20-9)

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/qAnwwJwU80 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

