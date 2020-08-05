CM Punk On Big E’s Singles Run: “He Has To Dump Woods and Kofi”

During last night’s WWE SummerSlam 1992 watch party, Hall of Famer Booker T, analyst Renee Young, and former WWE superstar CM Punk discussed New Day member Big E’s upcoming run as a singles competitor now that his teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out with injury. Punk and Booker both seemed to be of the mindset that Big E needs to separate himself from Woods and Kingston in this time, perhaps by even turning his back on them.
I definitely think…Big E and New Day they’ve been rolling for like how long?… I agree with you that he has to dump Woods and Kofi, kick those guys to the curb. That’s what we’re talking about right?
Sometimes that’s the best thing to do, something that people don’t want to see.
The New Day have preached on television and media interviews that they believe they can achieve singles success without ever having to break-up their group. Do you think it’s time for a break from the New Day? Sound off in the comments, and check out Punk’s thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)
Do you agree: Should @WWEBigE dump @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MnuhCGVdCj
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 5, 2020
