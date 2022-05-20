The third competitor has been confirmed for the Ultimate X match at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Impact TV show saw Mike Bailey defeat Laredo Kid to earn a spot in the match. The six-person bout will see Impact X Division Champion Ace Austin defend against Bailey, Kenny King, and three other competitors.

Next week’s Impact will feature Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in another Ultimate X qualifying match. After that, there will be just two more qualifying matches.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel or Alex Shelley vs. two challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)

