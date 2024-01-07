A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Added to the lineup for the Tuesday, January 9, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show is Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport in singles action.

Previously announced for the show is Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) for the NXT Tag-Team titles, as well as the start of the 2024 Dusty Classic featuring Duke Hudson & RIley Osborne, Axiom & Nathan Frazer, Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.