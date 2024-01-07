A first-time match and a Continental Crown defense highlight tonight’s episode of Collision!

FTR vs. House of Black

ROH Tag Title Proving Ground Match: The Kingdom vs. Bryan Keith & Komander

Darby Allin & Sting vs. The WorkHorsemen

AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent

AEW Collision 1/6/24

Live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina! Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Kevin Kelly are on commentary and we’re welcoming Ric Flair to the ring!

Match #1. Darby Allin & Sting vs. The WorkHorsemen

Henry attacks Darby before the bell but Sting clotheslines Drake after a Flair chop. Henry has a chair and hits Darby, then Sting, but Sting doesn’t care and does Sting things. Leg kick by Henry to Sting and a running dropkick in the corner to Darby. Darby finally gets in the ring as does Henry, and the match finally starts. Snap mare by Henry and a diving headbutt off the top by Drake. Two count. Powerbomb by Henry on his knees to Darby! Another two count. Darby crawls to Sting but Drake knocks him off the apron. Big belly-to-belly by Drake to Darby. Moonsault by Drake but he misses! Running Code Red by Darby and a tag to Sting. Stinger Splash in the corner! Henry gets the tag and Sting clotheslines him over the top rope. Coffin Drop by Darby to the floor and a Scorpion Death Drop to Drake finishes this one.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

Rating: **1/2. I know there wasn’t a lot to this but it was an absolute blast while it lasted. WorkHorsemen are the perfect opponents and this is exactly how Sting should be used.

Match #2. AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent

Trent ducks a chop and delivers a forearm, only to get chopped anyway and a snap mare. Kingston misses a corner clothesline and Trent gets a one count after a tornado DDT. Snap mare by Trent and some boots on the ground. Kingston tries to fight up but Trent delivers a snap suplex. Chops in the corner by Trent but Eddie reverses an Irish whip and fires back with some chops of his own and a chop to the face. Trent seems to have taken that chop straight on, as he rolls to the outside and the referee checks on him. Trent finally rolls back in the ring and it looks like his nose exploded, as there’s blood everywhere. Kingston now targets the nose with straight punches. Trent tries a plancha to the outside but Kingston once again just punches him in the face. Kingston in control as we go to PIP. Facewash in the corner, but Trent’s mom Sue is at ringside! Trent gets the boots up and looks for another tornado DDT, but Kingston swipes the boots out and Trent lands hard on the top turnbuckle. Kingston charges but Trent connects with a rising knee to the face and both men are down. Kingston gets sent to the apron and Trent dropkicks him to the floor. Suicide dive by Trent as Sue looks on. Back in the ring, Trent connects with a sunset flip powerbomb that gets two. Dudebuster attempt by Trent but Kingston blocks it and connects with t-bone suplex. Kingston back up with the Ghetto Blaster and a DDT for two. Trent ducks under and plants Kingston with a pair of German suplexes. Make that three. Sexy Chucky Knee connects! Gotch Style Piledriver by Trent! One, two, no! Kingston barely kicks out at 2.99999. FIGHTING SPIRIT. Both guys trade chops and elbows and Kingston gets dropped. Half-and-half suplex by Trent. Trent looks for the lariat but Kingston ducks underneath. Exploder by Kingston and the spinning back fist. Northern Light’s Bomb by Kingston gets the–no! Trent kicks out! High angle brainbuster by Kingston! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ****. Yup, this ruled. The blood added a certain level of intensity and I feel like as long as Eddie is the champion, that’s what these matches are going to look like. Fantastic, hard hitting, singles wrestler G1-run like stuff here from Trent.

Tony Schiavone was backstage with Willow and Kris Statlander. Willow doesn’t want to focus on Stokely, she wants to focus on the momentum they both have. Statlander agrees, and has her pet iguana on her shoulder, to boot.

Hook cuts a promo on the roof of a car and says he’s coming for Samoa Joe, and the world title.

Match #3. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Bryan Keith & Komander vs. The Kingdom

Ten-minute time limit, Keith and Komander win and they get a future title shot. Komander with a pair of boots to Taven and an enziguiri followed by a springboard hurricanrana. Keith gets the tag and hits a big boot to Taven. Bennett makes a blind tag and flattens Keith with an elbow. Hard chops by Bennett and a tag to Taven, who delivers a suplex and gets a one count. Spinebuster by Bennett and a lionsault by Taven before we go to commercial break. We’re back as Bennett sling shots Keith into an enziguiri by Taven, and a springboard elbow drop to Keith, who’s draped on the knees of Bennett. Bennett legal now with big chops but he runs into a boot of Keith. Bennett charges again and gets sent into the turnbuckles with an overhead belly-to-belly. Komander gets the tag and it’s a tornado DDT to Taven. Big boot to Bennett on the apron. Taven shoves Komander off and goes up top but Keith hits a running headbutt .Superplex off Keith’s shoulders by Komander to Taven! Keith in now with a big boot to Bennett. Huge assisted dive to the outside by Komander, taking out both men. Keith looks for a piledriver but settles for a knee to the face. Piledriver by Keith but Bennett flattens him with a lariat. Piledriver to Komander. Just the Tip to Keith and the powerbomb/Zig Zag combo finishes this one.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: ***1/4. This was a heck of a match down the stretch and you could feel the sense of urgency. Keith is a stud and a diamond in the rough for AEW.

Bullet Club Gold are here with Renee, and here come The Acclaimed. Tempers flare but Bowens calms everything down and says that the only way to get to the top is through factions. Bowens says all the guys here know a thing or two about them, so let’s think about it.