What does Tony Khan think of Warner Bros Discovery reportedly talking with WWE about possibly acquiring the television rights to WWE Monday Night RAW?

The AEW and ROH President recently spoke with News4Jax for an interview, during which he spoke about the subject and shared his thoughts.

“It’s part of sports,” Khan said. “I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature.”

Khan continued, “I think everybody is aware that everybody is going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. There will be certainly a lot of opportunities. We’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery and continue to produce great ratings. We’ll be in a very good position next year.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.